Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.50 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

