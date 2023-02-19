Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.32 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,174 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.05% of PTC worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 4.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PTC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $130.29 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,627 shares of company stock valued at $60,258,774. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

