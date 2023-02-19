SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $501.50 million and $62.07 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00216074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,693.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002604 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,839,771.7363875 with 1,204,120,967.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.42607945 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $63,193,678.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.