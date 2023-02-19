SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $484.51 million and approximately $71.33 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001648 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00044989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029409 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00018919 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00217033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,419.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002626 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,839,771.7363875 with 1,204,120,967.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.42607945 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $63,193,678.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.