Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stake Trimmed by Toscafund Asset Management LLP

Toscafund Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Signature Bank comprises 2.2% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Down 2.1 %

SBNY stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $106.81 and a one year high of $350.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.42 and a 200-day moving average of $146.93.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

