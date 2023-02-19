SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of SGMA stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.28.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter.
SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
