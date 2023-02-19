SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

