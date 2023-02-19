Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 581 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

