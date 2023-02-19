Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 35 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 260.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $677.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $685.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $591.24 and its 200 day moving average is $569.53.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $666.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.