Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 237,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $239.00 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.49 and a 200 day moving average of $209.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.