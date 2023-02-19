Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.8 %

About CoStar Group

CSGP opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.