Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 143,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 46.6% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 28,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 199.9% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 19,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

