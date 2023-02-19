Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Decreases By 6.4%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,760,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 89,510,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 344,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,964 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,460 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.2 %

AAL opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,636.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.