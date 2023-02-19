Short Interest in Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Drops By 6.4%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,766.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altium in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Altium Price Performance

Altium stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. Altium has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $27.91.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Ltd. engages in the development and sale of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Nexar, and Corporate. The Board and Systems segment includes results from the PCB business for the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and emerging markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

