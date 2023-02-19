ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,118,358.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ShockWave Medical Stock Performance
Shares of SWAV stock opened at $199.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.79. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
About ShockWave Medical
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ShockWave Medical (SWAV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.