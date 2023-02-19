ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,118,358.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $199.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.79. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

