Shentu Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.61 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Shentu has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Shentu coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00003697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $81.61 million and $19.40 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 89,904,248 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

