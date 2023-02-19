Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,251 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in General Motors by 24.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 24.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. The company has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

