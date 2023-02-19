Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ECL opened at $162.41 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.