Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 912 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in IDEX by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in IDEX by 23.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in IDEX by 9.7% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $231.00 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.63.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

