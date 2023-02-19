Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,528 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

