Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,296 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

