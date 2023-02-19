Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361,809 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $21.59 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

