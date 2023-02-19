Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,100.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,011.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $945.90. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

