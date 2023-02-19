Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

