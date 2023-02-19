Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.53 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

