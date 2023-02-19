Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Hess by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hess by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess



Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

