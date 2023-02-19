Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 61,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 110,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 972,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,405,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Oracle by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 437,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 92,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

