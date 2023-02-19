Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,226 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.46% of Gold Royalty worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 224.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 63,161 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,199,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 137,785 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

GROY stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

