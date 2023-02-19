SEGRO Plc (SGRO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18.20 on May 4th

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 866.20 ($10.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 813.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 841.43. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 669.20 ($8.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,408 ($17.09). The firm has a market cap of £10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SGRO. Citigroup downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.92) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.96) to GBX 960 ($11.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.62) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,054.60 ($12.80).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.