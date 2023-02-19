Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $103.30 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $103.30 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00399233 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,221,732.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

