Scotiabank Trims Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Target Price to C$26.50

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NBLY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NBLY opened at C$24.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$18.70 and a 1 year high of C$33.23.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio is 2.92%.

In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total transaction of C$307,608.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at C$114.85.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

