Scotiabank Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$104.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

iA Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

iA Financial stock opened at C$89.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$75.64. The firm has a market cap of C$9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$58.70 and a twelve month high of C$90.85.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at iA Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,388,000. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,388,000. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total transaction of C$362,749.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

