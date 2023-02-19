Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0231 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $11,425.18 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

