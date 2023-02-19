Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 91,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

SAGE stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

