Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.92.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sage Therapeutics Price Performance
SAGE stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.