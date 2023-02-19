SafeMoon Achieves Market Cap of $3.61 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a market cap of $3.61 million and $41.17 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
SafeMoon Profile
SafeMoon launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,992,190,829,834 tokens. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
SafeMoon Token Trading
