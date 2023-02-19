Rune Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $36,518.27 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $36,518.27 and $18.34 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00007540 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 43% against the dollar.

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.8519389 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

