Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) is Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,701 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma makes up approximately 24.0% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned 0.17% of Royalty Pharma worth $41,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,969.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,453,463. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

