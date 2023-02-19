Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $73.36 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $68.73 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

