Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,774 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.05.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

