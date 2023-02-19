Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,492 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $19,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $151,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 16.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AON by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $310.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

