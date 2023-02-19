Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 458 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in AutoZone by 27.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,605.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,427.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,352.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.