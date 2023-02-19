Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,783 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $387.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.21 and a 200-day moving average of $363.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

