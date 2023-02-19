Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 374 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 17.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Equinix by 22.9% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $716.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $700.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 161.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.47.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.