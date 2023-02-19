Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 23,463 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,463 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after purchasing an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,065,000 after buying an additional 98,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after acquiring an additional 335,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

MPC opened at $122.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day moving average is $111.26. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

