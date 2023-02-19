Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.44 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.48.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $204.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day moving average is $276.58. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $45,218,092. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

