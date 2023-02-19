Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174,712 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of International Paper worth $18,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 29.1% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Paper Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

International Paper stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

