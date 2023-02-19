Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,403 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Eastman Chemical worth $20,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after purchasing an additional 156,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after acquiring an additional 63,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after purchasing an additional 86,318 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMN opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.16.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

