Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,990 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $54,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

NYSE RY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $103.07. The company had a trading volume of 714,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

