Robert W. Baird Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $141.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.76.

APTV stock opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.49. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $144.72.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $16,983,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $4,499,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

