RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.93. RMR Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 60,100 shares trading hands.

RMR Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.