RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,189. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIOCF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

